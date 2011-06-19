50 Cent Speaks On Resolving Problems With Dr. Dre & Announces New Dr. Dre Single

In a recent interview with MTV, the G-Unit general gave some insight into what fueled his recent Twitter rant and the future plans between him and Dr. Dre.

“So I had the record I was ready to launch, and we sat down and everybody talked,” he said. “What happens is, there are a lot of people involved in my actual launch, because its three parties; it’s Shady, then you got Aftermath, then you got Interscope, and then you got me on my end. So by the time we got to go sit down with [Interscope chairman] Jimmy [Iovine], we talked a little bit, and then I ended up having to go see Dre, because we had the little issue, the confusion about the Twitter stuff.”

50 also took the time to announce that he will appear on the next single for Dr. Dre’s long-awaited third solo LP Detox, titled “The Psycho.”

Fif explained that after the two artists resolved their argument over the release of Fif’s custom headphones, it was business as usual, and “The Psycho” was the end result.