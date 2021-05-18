Coi Leray Reflects On How Far She’s Come Via 2018 Mugshot, Says Album On The Way

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The journey to fame can be a treacherous one, especially in the consistently shifting landscape of Hip-Hop music. Coi Leray, realizing her good fortune, reflected on her past by way of sharing a mugshot and announced that her album is on the way.

On Monday (May 17), Coi Leray shared the image of her 2018 mugshot via her Instagram channel after an arrest for drug possession. Using the image to address some of her detractors, Leray placed some choice words in the caption for the post.

“Lol this is crazy. I just took my braids out I was getting money,” Leray’s caption read. “They don’t know a thing about me, smh album is done man I’m ready.”

Leray notched a hit with “BIG PURR” alongside Pooh Shiesty. An announcement date for the album has yet to be posted but we’ll be covering that when it drops.

Photo: Getty