According To New Book Barack Obama Privately Called Donald Trump A “F*cking Lunatic” & A “Racist, Sexist Pig”

Our forever President Barack Obama kept it cordial in public when it comes to the orange menace, Donald Trump, but according to a new book, behind closed doors was completely another story.

As spotted on Raw Story, in excerpts obtained The Guardian from a new book titled, Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump written by The Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere, Barack Obama pretty much felt how we all felt about Donald Trump in private.

The excerpts reveal that Obama kept it all the way real about Trump calling “madman,” a “racist, sexist pig,” “that f*cking lunatic,” and a “corrupt motherf*cker.”

Per Raw Story:

“He’s a madman,” Obama said, according to Dovere. “More often: ‘I didn’t think it would be this bad.’ Sometimes: ‘I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig.’ Depending on the outrage of the day … a passing ‘that fucking lunatic’ with a shake of his head.”

What really made Obeezy react was Trump hopping on calls with foreign leaders, including his Russian buddy Vladimir Putin without any aides present to make sure things were going smoothly. “‘That corrupt motherf*cker,’ he remarked,” Dovere wrote in his book.

While this news may have some folks saying they wished Obama would have said these things publicly, we totally understand that 44 is much classier, unlike Trump. It still sucks that he had to hand the White House keys over to Donald Trump and be cordial with the man who for years questioned where he was born for the sake of a peaceful transition of power. We are glad to hear that Obama didn’t bite his tongue about his successor in private.

One person we know who didn’t care for Donald Trump and his family at all and didn’t have any qualms about publicly displaying it was Michelle Obama. It was written all over her face at Trump’s nightmare of an inauguration.

It sounds like we need to read this book.

Photo: Bloomberg / Getty