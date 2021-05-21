HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Rock’s one of the last real Kings of Comedy alive in the game, but with the recent release of his first horror film, Spiral: The Book of Saw, Rock has entered an entirely new genre that most fans weren’t expecting he’d do.

Earlier this week the triple OG comedian from Brooklyn virtually checked into The Breakfast Club to talk about his sudden career move and why he decided it was time to make a drastic change in his normal routine. With Charlamagne Tha God M.I.A. for this one, Angela Yee and DJ Envy have the honors of interviewing Chris and get into why he took on the Saw franchise, what made him get into tattoos, and where cancel culture has led the comedy genre as of late (nowhere good to be honest).

Here are the 6 things we learned from Chris Rock on The Breakfast Club.

Even though Spiral is being considered timely as it centers around police corruption, Chris says that’s just a coincidence as the film was made before the COVID-19 pandemic. It just so happens it was released at a time when anti-police protests and the “Defund The Police” movement has gained steam. “You can make a movie about police corruption in any time.” True that.

