50 Cent Hints He Is Ready To Ditch Starz After Claiming The Network Was Upset With Him

It looks like 50 Cent is eager to take his talents to a new network.

50 Cent is notorious for his “issues” with Starz, the network that is the home to his hit show Power and universe of spinoffs. It seems the relationship between them has finally run its course. The latest fallout between the two entities stems from Hip-Hop mogul being too eager to share casting news.

The G-Unit general revealed that Patina Miller would be joining the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Starz was not too thrilled that he shared that information, despite the series being partly created by the rapper. 50 Cent wasn’t shy about sharing his grief with the network, hinting that he is ready to move on from Starz writing on Instagram, “STARZ is upset i posted @patinamiller (smh emoji) I didn’t know that picture wasn’t out, but i do know i have to build faster and get the f*ck outta here this sh*t is a mess.”

Hilariously, the actress jumped in the comments asking, “What did I miss @50cent ??? Lol (laughing emoji) Cant for everyone to see our show!!! Xoxo.”

50 Cent’s exit from Starz could happen very soon, being that his contract with Starz is coming to an end. He signed a 4-year overall deal with the network in 2018 that was reportedly worth up to $150 million. His contractual obligations to Starz officially come to an end next year.

It seems 50 Cent is eager to spread his wings in the television industry. Outside of Power, he scored a win with the hit ABC drama For Life. Unfortunately, despite positive reviews, the show was canceled after its second season. Despite his feelings towards Starz, 50 Cent does have another show in the pipeline with the network, BMF (Black Mafia Family), that will see La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg, and Empire alum Serayah star in the show centered around the “true-life tale of the Motor City’s Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory drug trade sway that exploded and turned ugly in the late 1980s,” Deadline reports.

Once Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres, we’re sure 50 Cent will forget all about this issue.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83