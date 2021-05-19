Court Docs Reveal 50 Cent Is Ready To Seize Teairra Mari’s Assets Over Unpaid Legal Fees

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is a very petty man, so this news isn’t surprising at all.

Those who didn’t know, 50 Cent and musician/Reality-TV star Teairra Mari have been engaged in an ongoing legal battle. Documents obtained by Radar Online indicate the “I Get Money” rapper, and his legal team is ready to start seizing Mari’s assets because she has not paid back the $30,000 plus interest in legal fees that she was ordered to by the court.

In 2018, Mari filed a revenge porn lawsuit against 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad after Abdul-Ahad shared an explicit video featuring her on social media that the Queen’s rapper later reposted; with the caption “get the strap.” During the trial, 50 Cent argued that the video he shared didn’t show Mari or her privates, and the judge sided with the rapper and dismissed Mari’s claims. Mari was also ordered to pay the millionaire’s $30,618 in legal fees to add insult to injury.

Being the troll that he is, following the decision, 50 Cent continued to bother Mari on social media, antagonizing her to get the money he was owed. In one of his posts, he even went as far as to say, “I’m gonna need her to hand over her lace front.”

According to the documents shared by Radar Online, “lawyers representing 50 informed the court the reality star still owes him $37,733. They filed a writ of execution against Mari.” Explaining how the total amount owed from her to him grew, they detailed that “in the newly filed documents, it shows an additional $4,492 was added to the judgment after Mari was sanctioned in the case.”

Since she hasn’t even paid off any of the debt yet, it has “accrued interest in the amount of $2,597.80.”

We all know 50 Cent and how relentless and persistent he is when it comes to his bullying. We only get worse until she starts paying back the money she was ordered by to the court.

