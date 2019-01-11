CLOSE
50 Cent Scores Win In Revenge Porn Battle With Teairra Mari

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has to pay the rapper and business mogul $30,000 as well.

Teairra Mari And Her Attorneys Lisa Bloom And Walter Mosely Hold Press Conference About New Legal Action Against 50 Cent And Akbar Abdul-Ahad

The legal battle between Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Teairra Mari has now been officially settled but not in favor of the reality television star. A judge sided with the business mogul and rapper in the lawsuit, ordering Mari to pay up $30,000.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Los Angeles judge has dismissed all claims against the rapper.

50 Cent had argued for Mari to pay his entire $161,660.15 legal bill but the judge didn’t grant him the full amount. Instead, she was ordered to pay a total of $30,618 to 50 Cent to cover his legal bills for having to fight off her lawsuit.

As The Blast first reported, Mari sued 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, accusing them of engaging in a plan to sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her.

She claimed Abdul-Ahad logged into her Instagram account and posted a sexually graphic video that featured “ejaculate” on her face.

Marí said Abdul-Ahad was upset because she claims he was trying to develop a polyamorous relationship, and a reality show highlighting that polyamorous lifestyle, but she wanted no part.

Neither Mari or 50 Cent has commented publicly about the outcome of the matter as of yet.

