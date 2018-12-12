Cardi B & Offset Are Allegedly Done Done, 50 Cent Playing Referee

Despite chatter that Offset and Cardi B are on the relationship mend, it appears nothing could be further from the truth. Despite the news, that isn’t stopping 50 Cent from stepping and advising the Migos rapper to go fight for his lady.

The Blast reports:

Reports surfaced Tuesday that the two rappers were back together with a cheating provision in place that allegedly taxes the Migos star $10 million if he cheats on Cardi.

Sources close to the former couple tell The Blast the two have not rekindled and there definitely is not a deal in place. In fact, we’re told the two stars are not even talking.

Cardi announced the split just last month, saying it may take some time for a divorce. Since then, Offset has taken to social media proclaiming he wants his wife back.

On Instagram, Fif posted a video clip of Cardi B rapping onstage in altered lyrics to a song that she’s divorcing her husband, which prompted one of the business mogul’s typical off the cuff responses.

“No you not getting a Divorce, offset go get her man. I don’t give a f*ck what she say just kiss her ass man f*ck it,” 50 wrote.

No word yet if Offset is heeding those words.

Photo: WENN