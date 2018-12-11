Offset’s Alleged Side Thang Summer Bunni Believes She’s A Target Of Cardi B Fans

Offset might be pining to get this wife Cardi B back, but his alleged mistress is making it tough for him as she continues to speak out. However, Summer Bunni believes her social media pages were hacked by Cardi B fans after her Instagram page was wiped clean after an IG Live video rant about her relationship with the Migos rapper.

The Blast reports:

Sources close to Summer Bunni tell The Blast she believes the apparent hack was a targeted attack carried out by the Bardi Gang.

Bunni’s account previously had over 76,000 followers and 35 posts before it was wiped clean Monday morning and then deleted from existence.

We’re told Bunni believes the incident is connected to an Instagram Live broadcast she made over the weekend where she defended her relationship with Offset against many Cardi B supporters.

The aspiring rapper also sounded off on Cardi, telling the “Bodak Yellow” star, “You should be sending people to fight your husband,” adding, “I’m not the only girl, I’m the only girl the world wants to focus on.” During the video, Bunni was also playing Minaj’s music, which didn’t set well with the hip-hop star’s fanbase.

Summer Bunni is set to release a new track detailing the relationship with Offset later today (Dec. 11) according to the outlet.

—

Photo: WENN