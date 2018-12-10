Offset Tweets That He Misses Cardi B, Twitter Cooking Him Up Like A Stir Fry

Offset probably hasn’t had the best of days in the past week ever since his wife Cardi B announced quite publicly that she’s leaving him. Since news of the split broke, allegations of the Migos rapper cheating have swirled about but Offset took to Twitter to offer a seemingly passionate plea.

Last Wednesday (Dec. 5), Cardi took to Instagram to let the world know that despite the couple’s best efforts to work things out, she was deciding to move, citing that her husband just fell out of love with her. Oddly enough, despite the fervor on social media, Cardi doesn’t appear to be bitter and is moving on with her life of being an artist and mom to the couple’s baby, Kulture. It was also noted that in two recent public appearances at Art Basel in Miami and Jingle Ball in New York, Cardi’s massive ring is no longer present.

However on Sunday (Dec. 9), Offset, who isn’t the chattiest person on Twitter, wrote the following words, “FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI” which naturally had everyone reacting with the most epic of slander as expected.

We’ve got some of the reactions below.

