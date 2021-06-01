Tragic: Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Dead At The Age of 20

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Another member of the Hip-Hop community light has been dimmed.

Monday (May 31), The Dallas Morning News reported that local rapper Lil Loaded passed away at 20. While the news outlet didn’t reveal his cause of death, some social media users have been pointing to the rapper’s last post in his Instagram Stories as an indication as to how he passed.

This has not been confirmed, but fans believe the rapper died as a result of suicide. In the post, he wrote:

“Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of all the blessings that have been put in my life. Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless. I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to Join you.”

Allegedly, a close friend to rapper revealed Lil Loaded took his own life because of a girl.

Speaking on the situation, Lil Loaded’s attorney Ashkan Mehryari said his client’s death was “very tragic” and “He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him.” Mehryari also noted that Lil Loaded’s tragic passing was something that he didn’t see coming.

Loaded’s death comes after his record, “6locc 6a6y,” was certified gold by RIAA less than a week ago. The rapper took to Instagram to celebrate the moment and thanked his fans.

The story is still developing, and we will continue to keep you updated as more details come out.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty