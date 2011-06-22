50 Cent Explains Shawty Lo Signing [Exclusive Video]

50 Cent Discloses Shawty Lo Deal

As recently reported, Shawty Lo is the latest enlistee to 50 Cent’s G-Unit. Some are still puzzled by the decision. Not 50.

Earlier today (June 22), Curtis took to Twitter explain exactly where Los stands in the G-Unit army.

“@thatsshawtylo Is the first to sign the deal. He is the head of his own label D4L records and is now being powered by G-unit. We provide a over head. For @thatsshwatylo co. After recouping promo a recording coast which is fairly low he splits all income from records 50/50 no 360 . @thatsshawtylo has signed the perfect deal for a hustler. Now watch his BANK HEAD GRIND PAY OFF”

Fif also detailed some of the D4L CEO immediate business plans.

“@thatsshawtylo is signing new artist to D4L records hit him up get your music to him now. Who U no puts U on what U no determines if U stay.”

Shawty Lo released his latest mixtape Bank Head Forever earlier this month.

Peep Hip-Hop Wired’s Exclusive Interview With Shawty Lo Below Discussing His Deal With 50 Cent.