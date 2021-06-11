Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 6.11.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We at Hip-Hop Wired pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

We open up this week’s playlist with the Migos marking their return with Culture III, and the Drake-assisted “Having Our Way” track, which caught some ears for reasons that have already been documented time and again. We follow that with the return of Tina Snow aka Megan Thee Stallion and her high-powered summer anthem “Thot Sh*t” and we added Kodak’s “Feelin’ Peachy” from his Happy Birthday Kodak project.

We then take it to Memphis with Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty showing off definitive chemistry on “Like 34 & 8,” a clever nod to Shaquille O’Neal and the late, great Kobe Bryant. Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s Voice Of The Heroes recently dropped and the title track shows off how great these two legends in the making sound together. We also want to give Lil Yachty a strong shout for taking it to Michigan and tapping in with the state’s rising talent and matching the manic style of Detroit’s Tee Grizzley on the track “Dynamic Duo” from the Michigan Boy Boat project.

We also feature CRT FRSH past inductees such as Chris Crack, frequent collaborator U.G.L.Y. Boy Modeling, L.A.Z (formerly of Clear Soul Forces), DirtyDiggs, Skyzoo, IDK, GoldLink, French Montana, Rome Streetz, ANKLEJOHN, Akai Solo, Mavi, Sideshow, Fly Anakin, and many more.

Check out the flyness below. See you again in two weeks!

Photo: Getty