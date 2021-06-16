Security Who Claimed Pooh Shiesty Shot Him Now Says He Can’t Remember

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Not too long ago Pooh Shiesty was arrested in connection of the shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds club in Miami, Florida. But now the alleged victim of the shooting is changing his tune.

According to TMZ, the security guard in question is recanting his sworn testimony who’s now claiming he doesn’t remember what he told police who were investigating the May 30 shooting. Shiesty’s attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Saam Zangeneh, filed a new motion this week in court alleging that the security guard’s testimony is now in question as the guard is claiming he was on powerful pain killers when he was making his statement to authorities.

“According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Frivin Dor‘s transcribed interview with Pooh’s legal team is documented … and he’s on record saying he was given Dilaudid — a powerful opioid painkiller — when he first arrived at the hospital that night, which he now claims knocked him on his ass as he spoke to a detective about the matter, ’cause he doesn’t remember a thing.”

“In this new account, Dor suggests the commotion in the club might have been caused by a fan (the spinning type, not a person) that fell in a parking garage nearby. He also says he doesn’t recall Pooh aiming at him or even shooting at him.”Oh, ok. Electrical fans do be trippin’ though. The spinning type, not robotic music enthusiasts. The guard in question has also stated that not only does he not want to press charges, but doesn’t want Florida officials to contact him regarding the matter going forward. Pooh’s lawyers are making the case that the guard’s decision in itself is enough to get prosecutors to reconsider Shiesty’s bond being revoked. Whether or not this is enough to get PS sprung from jail remains to be seen, but given how things played out you can best believe prosecutors and even the judge may feel something’s amiss in the matter. We’ll keep y’all posted.