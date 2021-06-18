Jordan Brand Previews Upcoming Retro Releases Including Air Jordan XI Low IE

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time of the year when Jordan Brand reveals the numerous L’s sneakerheads are bound to take in the remaining months of the year. Recent history has shown that with their SNKRS app draw system, L’s will be in abundance, probably.

In the coming months of 2021, Jordan plans to drop at least 14 new retro silhouettes with many coming in brand new colorways and some in classic color blocks that made them must-haves when they released some time ago. Included in the reveal are new bangers including the Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi “Pollen” which boasts a black and yellow colorway that will have Wu-Tang Clan fans saying “Suuuuuuuuu!” and the Air Jordan VI “Bordeaux” which features the colorway of the classic Air Jordan VII “Bordeaux.”

For the women, Jordan Brand will be dropping some butter exclusives including the Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi “Seafoam” that features a sage outline over a white base and the Air Jordan 6 “Gold Hoops” that come with hoop earrings on the lace fronts. Hella creative.

Obvious omissions from the list include highly-anticipated drops such as the Travis Scott “Fragment” Air Jordan 1’s, “Lightning” Air Jordan 4’s, and “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11’s. All of those will be grail status as soon as they hit the shelves.

But those are just a few of the numerous kicks that Jordan Brand will be dropping throughout the rest of the year. Check out pics of the rest of their reveal below and let us know which of them catch your eye and will be on your list of cops in the comments section below.