Gucci Debuts Eco-Friendly Sneakers

Now that global warming and climate change is finally getting the attention it deserves, many brands are doing what they can to help curb their carbon footprint on the planet. Gucci is doing their part to help the cause.

Highsnobiety is reporting that the high-end fashion brand will be releasing their first-ever eco-friendly sneaker for the earth-loving big spenders of the game dubbed the “Demetra.”

Sounds fancy!

Named after the Greek agricultural goddess Demeter, the new “Demetra” Gucci sneaker will be comprised of “upwards to 77 percent plant-based raw materials” and will be a part of Gucci’s foray into more echo-friendly fashion products. Good for Gucci for doing their part in helping the earth cool off a bit going into the future.

“Demetra is a new category of material that encapsulates Gucci’s quality and aesthetic standards with our desire to innovate, leveraging our traditional skills and know-how to create for an evolving future,” said Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci, in a statement. “Demetra offers our industry an easily scalable, alternative choice and a more sustainable material that also answers the needs of animal-free solutions.”

No word on when the “Demetra” will hit shelve or how much they’ll retail for, but we’re sure that it will be a hit amongst heads who want to help mother nature out a bit and bring down the climate change that’s been turning our world into a stove.

And, thoughts on the new Gucci Basket sneaker? Before you ask, they’re $950 a pop.