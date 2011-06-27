Beyonce Performs At The Glastonbury Festival [Photos]

Beyonce Headlines The Glastonbury Festival

While a number of celebrities were in L.A. for The 2011 BET Awards, Beyonce was in England headlining the Glastonbury Festival.

The singer, who gave a satellite performance at the awards show, actually made history by becoming the first woman to headline the annual summer music fest.

While her husband Jay-Z looked on, Bey performed a slew of her hits including “Crazy In Love”, “Bootylicious” and “Single Ladies.”

Additionally the songstress performed tracks off her new album 4 due in stores Tuesday.

Check out pictures and video of Beyonce at Glastonbury below.

