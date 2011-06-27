Beyonce Performs At The Glastonbury Festival [Photos]

Beyonce Headlines The Glastonbury Festival
While a number of celebrities were in L.A. for The 2011 BET Awards, Beyonce was in England headlining the Glastonbury Festival.
The singer, who gave a satellite performance at the awards show, actually made history by becoming the first woman to headline the annual summer music fest.
While her husband Jay-Z looked on, Bey performed a slew of her hits including “Crazy In Love”, “Bootylicious” and “Single Ladies.”
Additionally the songstress performed tracks off her new album 4 due in stores Tuesday.
Check out pictures and video of Beyonce at Glastonbury below.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE