Wilson Launches “Bonded By Ball” Campaign With Dreamville On Sound

Wilson is now the official game ball of the NBA, as well as the WNBA, NBA 2K League, NBA G League, Jr. NBA, BAL, NCAA and FIBA 3×3. The brand just launched a new campaign called “Bonded By Ball” that features J. Cole’s Dreamville holding down the sound direction.

The 60-second spot drills down the brand’s focus on the family bonds that basketball sparks locally and globally, and features a number of familiar faces who are also Wilson Advisory Staff members. They include star hoopers from the WNBA—Liz Cambage (Las Vegas Aces) and Kysre Gondrezick (Indiana Fever)—and the NBA—Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Also seen in the spot is renowned basketball skills coach Chris Brickley while other fellow Wilson Advisory Staff members include 3×3 bball stars Dusan Bulut and Migna Toure.

The WNBA has already started using Wilson basketballs during its games while the NBA will start with the next 2021-2022 season. Earlier this year, the NBA-affiliated Basketball Africa League tournament that saw the participation of rapper J. Cole as a player for Team Rwanda, who can also be seen in the spot, also used an official Wilson game ball.

Troika Media Group and CAA Brand Consulting gets credit for creating the ad, which you can watch below. It’s been 37 years since the last time Wilson was the NBA’s official game ball. Find out more right here.