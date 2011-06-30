Jay-Z Launches New Rocawear Campaign & Says “We Don’t Envision Ourselves as an Urban Brand”

Jay-Z continues his business ways by a new online marketing campaign on Thursday for RocaWear.

The brand will seed the web with 37 short videos featuring an eclectic mix of musicians, poets, artists, and of course a troupe of double-dutchers.

This new move is supposed to shift the label from urban to mainstream, touching people from all backgrounds.

“We are a great American brand. We don’t envision ourselves as an urban brand or streetwear brand,” explained Jay-Z. “We wanted to show people how we’ve evolved and repositioned ourselves, without abandoning our original DNA.”

Jay-Z continued to speak on the culture of the business and why he wants to expand it.

“It’s all walks of life. When I played the Glastonbury music festival people said a hip-hop artist couldn’t play a rock festival. But culture isn’t segmented like that any more. There’s so much cross-pollinization and the same thing is true for clothes.”

Further, on Monday Rocawear will open a pop-up shop at 201 Mulberry Street in Manhattan’s NoLIta neighborhood.

Rather than sell merchandise, the space will serve as a brand showcase and the company is inviting celebrities, bloggers, radio personalities and students to come in and tape reactions on their impressions of the brand.

You can peep 2 of the 37 web videos already released on ThatsRocawear.com.