Erica Mena Poured Bleach On Safaree’s Sneakers, Allegedly

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are having an epic public split and divorce that has turned heinous, at least for the former. Allegedly, Mena, who just gave birth to the ex-couple second child together, poured bleach on her fellow reality star’s sneakers.

Apparently, she also jacked up a few of his motorbike, but not the kicks bruh!

TMZ has the details:

Safaree filed docs asking the judge to hold the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star in contempt for violating their domestic relations standing order, which prohibits them from harassing each other or destroying each other’s property during the divorce.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Safaree says Erica did him, and his stuff, dirty back on May 23, just 2 days after she filed for divorce. He alleges she damaged $30k worth of custom sneakers by pouring bleach on them and cutting the laces.

Hell hath no fury and all that, but damn. But that’s just the start.

That was just her warm-up, allegedly. Safaree claims Erica also destroyed 2 motorcycles and a four-wheeler motorbike by pouring paint all over the motorcycles, and directly into the exhaust pipes and gas tanks of all the vehicles. He says her goal was pretty clear — render his beloved bikes useless.

Safaree also claims that Mena was 8-months pregnant when all this carnage went down. He also alleges he has receipts because security cameras captured footage of the mayhem.

Safaree is seeking $50,000 in damages and says he’s considering pressing formal charges for the damage to his property.

Nevertheless, these two welcomed a healthy son last month.