Label Says 50 Cent Unable To Bail Out Max B For $4 Million

Is 50 Cent Going To Buy Max B Out Of Jail For $4Million?

Max B is serving a 75-year sentence for a 2006 murder and robbery. 50 Cent is a multi-millionaire music mogul that had success putting out artists under his G-Unit label.

What do these two rappers have in common?

Dame Grease tweeted that 50 may be planning to post a $4 million bail to get Max B out of prison.

50 Cent is responsible for pushing Game, G-Unit and even Mobb Deep had a prosperous moment signing with Fif. But then there are the situations like Olivia, M.O.P and the current status of the imprint that makes us wonder if Fifty is still focused on helping others.

With that said, this Max B thing, which is supposedly comparable to Tupac’s Deathrow signing is extremely different. Pac was not convicted of anything close to what Max is in for and Mr. Shakur was a platinum artist with a worldwide fanbase.

So maybe Dame’s tweet is speculation or we could possibly see the “wavy” rap star known as Max B come home to get down with G-Unit.

Update: Despite rumors, 50 Cent will not be bailing out Max B, XXLMag.com has learned.

“There is no bail, you wouldn’t be able to bail him out at this point,” said DJ Next, the CEO of Amalgam Records, Max’s longtime label home.

Next went on to say he spoke with Max this morning and he has not been in contact with 50.

Next was very shocked at the statements made by Dame Grease and stated, “I don’t know if he intends to do what Dame is claiming he’s saying. I’m not sure where it comes from, but I can tell you this: Max is still signed to Amalgam Digital.

Amalgam Digital doesn’t know anything about it. Max doesn’t know anything about it. So we’re a little confused right now, where Dame Grease is getting this from.”

A $4 million bail for someone already serving a sentence seemed highly unlikely but you can’t blame hip-hop fans for having hope.