Affion Crocket Spoofs Chris Brown & Drake’s ‘Marvin’s Room’ [Audio]

Drizzy Vs Breezy – Marvin’s Room 2 [Affion Crocket Spoof] [Audio]

Comedian Affion Crockett always finds a way to make laughter out of music.

The popular “Marvin’s Room” record is still being redone by any and everyone but this time Crockett pokes fun at Drizzy and Breezy.

Chris Brown’s remake of Drake’s song seemed to be responding to Drake’s original but in case it wasn’t, Affion fills in what could have gone on if there was a war of words between the two.

“I’m just saying, I’m a better singer/Even though the computer helps me.”

Listen to the joint.