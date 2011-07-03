Kanye West Rocks The Stage At The Essence Music Festival [Photos]

Kanye West capped off Day 2 of the ESSENCE Music Festival in New Orleans with an unforgettable evening of some of his greatest hits.

Ye, who’s been playing festivals around the world, performed a similar set to Coachella, opening with “POWER” against a Greek art-deco backdrop.

He closed with the emotional “Hey Mama,” leaving over 40,000 concertgoers in the Louisiana Superdome with a deeper appreciation for his musical genius.

Peep the page #’s below to see Kanye rocking the stage.

