Jay-Z And Kanye’s “Watch The Throne” Cover Revealed, Album Dropping August 2

Jay-Z And Kanye’s “Watch The Throne” Cover Revealed

The cover of Kanye West and Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne album has been revealed.

As previously reported, the project was rumored to be dropping July 4 after it was originally scheduled for a February release date.

Since then however the album has been confirmed to drop August 2 and is now available for pre-order.

The announcement was made by Kanye West himself who posted on Twitter “Watch The Throne cover by Riccardo Tisci. Pre-order album“ with a link to Def Jam’s official website.

The album will feature production from Kanye, Jay-Z, Swizz Beatz and No I.D , a deluxe addition will include four additional tracks.

The lead single is said to be “Lift Off” featuring Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

Check out Jay and Ye’s Watch The Throne cover and tracklisting below.

1. Lift Off (Feat. Beyonce & Bruno Mars)

2. Murder To Excellence

3. Illest MotherFawker Alive

4. Why I Love You So (Guilt Trip)

5. That Shyte Crazy

6. Living So Italian

7. Who Gonna Stop Me

8. Whole Lifetime

9. We Are Young

10. Anthem