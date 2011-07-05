Gucci Mane To Be Released Later This Week Despite False Already Free Statements

While many believed the Atlanta rapper was already released from prison, new reports are saying that the iced out star won’t be released until later this week.

False reports of Gucci Mane’s release from prison this holiday weekend arose, but records indicate that the rapper is still locked up.

MTV reports that the rapper is still being held in the pen but will be release sometime this week.

Gucci Mane, who is serving time for a battery charge after allegedly shoving a female passenger from his moving vehicle on to the street, has been locked up since April 8th.

In 2005, Gucci skated on a murder charge due to insufficient evidence from prosecutors, and has served prison time regarding assault and drug charges.