Jay-Z Plans To Bring His 40/40 Club Restaurant To London With Soccer Star Ashley Cole

Rapper Jay-Z plans to bring his 40/40 restaurant and bar franchise to London next year in a deal which will team him up with England and Chelsea soccer player Ashley Cole

While specific details are not yet available, the pair, who have reportedly become bosom buddies, are planning to launch a restaurant in London which will aim to give jobs to young people who are from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Speaking about his new partnership with the rapper, the BBC reports Ashley saying: “I don’t do things to try and get publicity or anything like that.”

Not only a business partner, Cole is also a fan of Young Hov’s music.

“It was a great way for me to be working with people like Jay-Z and with great entrepreneurs who are going to try and make this restaurant a success.”

While Jay-Z is no stranger to venturing out internationally, after a recent trip to London where he enjoyed watching Beyonce perform and attending a Wimbledon match, it seems Jay-Z has been over the pond for quite some time. Hmm….