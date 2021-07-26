Kanye West Is Living At The Mercedez-Benz Stadium To Finish ‘Donda’ Album

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s album listening concert for Donda at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta did not disappoint as fans vibed from beginning to end with the controversial MAGA rapper. What did disappoint was the fact that the album did not drop the next day as promised. As a matter of fact, it didn’t drop the day after either. Nor the day after that.

Finally word got out that Kanye was not only re-working some of the songs on the album, but that he even moved into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish off his long awaited project. TMZ is reporting that after Kanye held the listening session at the MBS last week, he never left and remained in the building to put the finishing touches on Donda which is now slated to release on August 6. Kanye was originally slated to perform the entire album at Rolling Loud this weekend in Miami but instead opted to remain at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to perfect his latest project.

“We’re told Ye is STILL IN THE BUIDLING … and Kanye and team have created a studio space, living quarters and even have a chef to prepare his meals inside MBS.”

We wonder what rent is like at the MBS.

But it isn’t all business and no play for Kanye in the A as the bipolar rapper took a break from making music to take in a soccer game alongside thousands of unsuspecting fans. Decked out in the same exact outfit he wore to his Donda session, Kanye stood in the stands as if no one was going to notice that Yeezy was in the building for the Atlanta United FC game.

Who knew Kanye was a soccer fan?

It was pretty dope to see Kanye join regular folk like that even if he did somewhat try to hide under that face mask.