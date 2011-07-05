Exclusive: Outkast Planning Solo Projects For 2011, Will Release Album Next Year



HipHopWired can exclusively report that Outkast plans to release a new album by early next year.

Additionally we have confirmation that both Andre 3000 and Big Boi will drop solo projects, both before the end of 2011.

A rock solid industry source tells HipHopWired,

“Outkast is on track to release a new album by early next year. Both Dre and Big are working on solo projects; they want those out by the end of 2011.”

Our source has had close contact with one of the members of the group.

We’ll keep fans updated as more details develop.

More With Outkast By Clicking The Page #s Below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »