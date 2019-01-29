Actor Jussie Smollett Victim Of Racist Homophobic Attack, Twitter Reacts

We would like to warn readers that the following details of a reported racist and homophobic attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollet might be disturbing to some. On Monday (Jan. 28), it appears that Smollett was in Chicago and approached by two masked men who carried out the vile act.

ThatGrapeJuice.net exclusively reports:

Details are incoming, however it appears the horrendous incident was premeditated.

For, sources say Smollett first received this chilling threat through the post.

Sources add that the 35-year-old, who resides in Chicago while filming the hit FOX series, was later attacked around 2am this morning by two men in ski-masks. Both of whom placed a noose around his neck.

He has since been taken to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Chicago authorities issued a statement regarding the incident and said it will investigate the matter as a hate crime.

On Twitter, Smollett’s name began trending and the reactions from fans and others have been robust.

We wish a speedy recovery to Jussie Smollett and hope that he will receive justice.

Chicago Police Department just sent out this statement re:

Jussie Smollett pic.twitter.com/DxQswZn8xd — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 29, 2019

