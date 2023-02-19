RIP Munch: Actor Richard Belzer Passes Away At 78

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Actor and comedian Richard Belzer, famed for playing the police officer John Munch on Law & Order: SVU and Homicide: Life on the Street and across multiple shows, has passed away. He was 78.

Actress and friend Laraine Newman was reportedly the first to break the news of his death.

Belzer’s acerbic and conspiracy theory touting character of “Munch” quickly became a fan favorite. “Munch” would then be seen prominently in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit but also appeared in multiple shows, and networks, including The X-Files and since the character was a Baltimore native, The Wire on HBO. Belzer began playing the role in 1993 before retiring from acting in 2016.

The Twittersphere quickly reacted to news of Belzer’s death with peers and fans saluting the legend and giving him his props for a life well led. See reactions in the gallery.

Rest in powerful peace Richard Belzer.