Amerie Fried On The Timeline Over NBA Halftime Performance

Amerie, one of the top vocalists of the early 2000s, is still very much a beloved star due to tracks like “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” and the singer’s “1 Thing” hit. Amerie, who hasn’t released a full-length album since 2009, appeared at an NBA halftime show and Twitter is delivering commentary about the performance that doesn’t seem too favorable.

On Thursday, (Dec. 22), Amerie found her name trending on Twitter after someone shared a tweet featuring a video of her performance at last night’s (Dec. 21) game between the visiting Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. The All I Have star did her best to power through the performance but most felt like the appearance was lacking.

Amerie released a pair of well-received EPs, 4AM Mulholland and After 4AM, back in 2018 and undertook the production, songwriting, and arrangements herself. She’s also kept busy as an author, publishing and contributing to a number of books thus far, and also runs a YouTube page devoted to books, beauty, and other topics.

On Twitter, the reaction to the performance is starting to pick up and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

