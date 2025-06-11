Remembering The Life & Light Of Andre “Dres Tha Beatnik” Lett

On Monday (June 9), the Atlanta Hip-Hop community lost one of its legends in Andre “Dres Tha Beatnik” Lett, who passed away after battling an illness. The news of Dres Tha Beatnik’s passing spread throughout the community he helped guide, shape, and connect, and we look back on the life and legacy of Andre K. Lett.

I can’t recall my first time meeting Dres Tha Beatnik, but I can pinpoint it to one of the many times I visited Atlanta to attend and cover the A3C conference and music festival. One of the things that stood out immediately was Dres’ signature hat, which I’ve only seen him without once in person. Along with his hat, Dres’ infectious smile, charm, and energy were just as magnetic in one-on-one conversations as he was onstage hosting events.

Like most people of significance, when they leave this physical plane, several of Dres’ peers, including some of my close friends, such as legendary rapper and producer J-Live and Full Plate Records honcho and rapper Dillon, all shared glowing tributes to Dres on their social media timelines. Others, such as Killer Mike, Mike’s Run The Jewels partner Trackstar The DJ, and many more communicated similar sentiments.

Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta also posted a message honoring Dres’ life and legacy with moving words that completely illustrated what he meant to Atlanta and Hip-Hop culture overall.

From Mayor Dickens:

“Atlanta has lost a cultural icon. Dres tha Beatnik was a unifier, a creative force, and a true champion of Atlanta’s hip-hop and arts community. For decades, Dres tha Beatnik brought energy, soul, and authenticity to every stage he graced. His voice uplifted countless artists and inspired a generation. His urban showcase Arts, Beats, and Lyrics helped craft our cultural landscape and uplifted countless artists. We are grateful for his legacy and the light he shared with our city.”

As he shared in this interview with A3C, Dres was a native of Philadelphia who honed his skills early on as a rapper but picked up the art of beatboxing as he bided his time, becoming adept at providing the platter for his rapping compatriots. During his hosting gigs, Dres would showcase his beatboxing along with his deep knowledge of Hip-Hop history. It was mesmerizing to witness the control Dres had over the crowd, proving himself just as vital as the acts he would welcome to the stage.

In full transparency, Dres and I were planning to work together on having him speak on the history of Hip-Hop music and culture with Hip-Hop Wired. Like most grand plans, we could never find the right time to do so, and he began sharing candid updates regarding his health online. Despite his struggles, Dres never muted his joy and always presented his usual affable nature.

In moments such as this, I find it difficult to find the words to honor Dres properly. I feel like I’m coming up short in that regard. I’m also deeply affected by the loss because it highlights how finite time is. Still, if there is something I can positively capture from this moment is that I can choose to live my life like Dres did: loving, loud, and proud, and all under the banner of Hip-Hop.

Andre “Dres Tha Beatnik” Lett, may you rest powerfully in peace.

