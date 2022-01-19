Fashion Maven André Leon Talley Dies At 73

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

André Leon Talley, a fashion legend who made his mark as the former creative director of Vogue, has reportedly passed away. Talley was battling a long-term illness, according to still-developing reports.

TMZ was among the first to report the passing of Talley after confirming the news with a source who says that the iconic fashion maven passed away on Tuesday (Jan. 18) in White Plains, N.Y.

More from TMZ:

Talley was instrumental to Vogue’s vision and direction in the ’80s and ’90s, when he worked his way up the magazine ranks to eventually become the news director — which he helmed from ’83 to ’87 — and then ascended to Vogue’s creative director in ’88.

He held that post for a good 7 or so years, and before long … he was heading up all of Vogue as the EAL — with a slight break in between — until 2013, when he left the company. Even after his official departure, however, he continued to contribute to Vogue in varying capacities … including podcast appearances.

Talley swiftly rose in the ranks at Vogue, becoming close with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, leaving Vogue in 1995 and relocating to Paris, France. There, Talley rejoined the staff at W Magazine, and as noted above, officially left Vogue after becoming its editor-at-large in 2013.

Among Talley’s achievements, he was known for bringing about diversity in the fashion world and held his own as a stylish innovator who sat in the front pews of some of the world’s top runway events. In May 2020, Talley published a memoir about his early days in Durham, N.C. to his rise in the fashion world titled The Chiffon Trenches.

After the news went wide, many in the fashion world took to social media to honor Talley’s life and legacy. We have those reactions below this post.

André Leon Talley was 73.

—

Photo: Getty