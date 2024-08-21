Barack Obama Speaks At The DNC, Shades Trump & Xitter Gets Hyped

Barack Obama Speaks At The DNC, Xitter Gets Hyped
Former President Barack Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention backing Kamala Harris energized the crowd and those watching on social media. The second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois came to a close with former President Barack Obama taking the podium to deliver a speech that revved up the crowd and those watching via social media. He took the stage after a powerful speech delivered by his wife, the former First Lady Michelle Obama. The crowd rose to their feet and gave him a standing ovation as he began, saying “I don’t know about you, but it’s good to be home. I don’t know about you but I’m feeling fired up.. even if I’m the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama.” He continued, reflecting on speaking to a similar crowd 16 years ago as he became the Democratic presidential nominee, joking “I know that’s hard to believe because I haven’t aged a bit.” He soon turned to honoring his former vice president, the current President Joe Biden.
The former president would then roast Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump. “Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” he said, remarking: “There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” he said, with the crowd roaring with laughter as he mimicked one of Trump’s recognizable hand gestures. At one point, they booed him mentioning Trump, prompting him to fire back with a signature line: “Don’t boo. Vote!” Obama would affirm his belief in Vice President Harris. “America is ready for a better story. America is ready for President Kamala Harris. She’ll work on behalf of every American because that’s who Kamala is.” He also praised her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. His tone got more serious as he spoke about making sure to mobilize and vote to protect American democracy. That feeling was matched by many on social media. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Isiah Sanders wrote of the impact of the former POTUS & FLOTUS’ speeches: “I can usually tell when MAGA gets quiet here on X. They’re quiet, very quiet after Michelle and now Barack.” Others praised Obama’s strong message of inclusivity as a hallmark of American democracy. Also, Barack Obama created a new meme. Check out more of the responses to Barack Obama’s speech below.
