Black & Beautiful: The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2019 SAG Awards

[caption id="attachment_800101" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Lester Cohen / Getty[/caption] Some of your favorite actors and actresses showed out at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards this past weekend. From Michael B. Jordan (who's outfit was questionable at best) to Angela Bassett (who's Black has yet to crack), there were a lot of must-see looks. Check out the gallery. Photo: WENN