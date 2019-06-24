The 2019 BET Awards Performances Were Lit, See Them All Here [Video] #BETAwards

The 2019 BET Awards has concluded and without doubt, it’s been all the buzz since the curtains were drawn. In the wake of the lavish affair, those in attendance and watching at home were treated to some star-making moments and saw icons grace the stage as well.

From Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus taking us once again down that “Old Town Road” to Lizzo effortlessly twerking and playing the flute to the eternally beautiful Mary J. Blige letting the youngsters know that she’s still very much a force in the game, the performances will go down in history as some of the best for the awards program. Also, a moving tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle was also on deck.

Check out the gallery of the 2019 BET Awards performances below.

Photo: Getty