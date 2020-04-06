Blackfishing: Struggle Rapper Bhad Bhabie Pops Up With Brown Skin, Twitter Drags Her To Ritzville

What in the hell is Bhad Bhabie doing? The struggle rapper popped in her IG Live with that appeared to be a much browner complexion, and Black Twitter proceeded to fry the culture vulture.

Keep in mind, this is what Bhad Babie looks like…

And this is what she posted.

For those blissfully unaware, Bhad Bhabie and the po-white-trash goals “Cash Me Outside” girl who came to fame acting a donkey on Dr. Phil a few years back are one and the same. Born Danielle Bregoli, she decided to become a rapper and actually enjoys success as such—but don’t mistake that for her actually having bars and contributing anything meaningful to the culture.

She is, if anything, an impeccable troll. Her latest endeavor is the aforementioned video where she looks like she’s seemingly going for a tanned Kardashian aesthetic. Obviously, if it smells like blackface, looks like blackface and talks like blackface, you know the rest.

Bhad Bhabie is already persona non grata on the woke Internets, so many were ready to hold her to the fire when the cultural appropriation jig was spotted, and rightfully so.

Peep some of the best slander below. Get her outta here with this, yo.