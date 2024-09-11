Brittany Mahomes Roasted After Taylor Swift Endorses VP Harris
Brittany Mahomes Catching Well-Deserved Strays After Taylor Swift Endorsed VP Kamala Harris Following Debate
Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Brittany Mahomes caught all of the strays. Taylor Swift is letting the world and her millions of followers know that she wants to be on the right side of history and do her part to help get Kamala Harris to become the 47th President of the United States.Following Taylor Swift’s swift endorsement of
Swift made her very loud announcement after VP Harris was finished clowning the orange menace on the debate stage, writing in her post on Instagram: I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. Swift’s endorsement of the Harris/Walz ticket comes after she faced “backlash” for fraternizing with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who outed herself as a Trump supporter.
Social Media Is Roasting Brittany MahomesFollowing Swift’s endorsement, Mahomes immediately became the subject of conversations on X, formerly Twitter, with users clowning her. It also doesn’t help that Donald Trump expressed his admiration for Mahomes, telling Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth,” Trump said. “She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” when asked about Swift endorsing VP Harris.
Congratulations, Brittany Mahomes, on getting that shining endorsement. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
Trump reacts to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris: “Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better … I was not a Taylor Swift fan … she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” pic.twitter.com/J9Nk56nhEB— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 11, 2024
