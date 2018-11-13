Brooklyn Nets’ Caris LeVert Suffers Tough On-Court Injury, NBA Twitter Shows Support

Rising Brooklyn Nets player Caris LeVert suffered a freak accident during a game that was so severe that he had to be wheeled off the court in a stretcher. The NBA community rallied around LeVert via Twitter in wishing him a speedy recovery.

From ESPN:

The Brooklyn Nets’ Caris LeVert was carried off the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves after significantly injuring his right leg late in the first half on Monday. The Nets announced that after he was assisted off the Target Center court, an ambulance took LeVert to a hospital for further evaluation.

“He is the heart and soul of our program,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “It’s a tough, tough blow for the Nets.”

LeVert came down hard on his right leg after colliding with Jeff Teague on an attempted chase-down block. He sat up and looked down at his leg before lying back down on the court and placing his hands on his forehead in apparent pain.

LeVert, who is a cousin of singers Gerald LeVert, Eddie LeVert, and Sean LeVert, played four years of college ball for the Michigan Timberwolves. He was drafted by the Nets in 2016, and this season, the 6-foot-7 shooting guard was averaging 18 points a game.

NBA Twitter has been rallying around LeVert and we’ve collected some of those responses below.

—

Photo: Getty