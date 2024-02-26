Cam Newton & His Hat Held Their Own After Folks Tried To Jump Him In Atlanta

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cam Newton might not be slinging footballs on the gridiron these days but that doesn’t mean the 2015 NFL MVP hasn’t kept himself in good shape. A video surfaced of the free-agent quarterback getting into a bit of a brawl but what was most impressive is that his hat never left his head nor did he seem that bothered.

Cam Newtown, 34, was in Atlanta for a 7-on-7 football event over the weekend as reported by Deadline with the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots star in town with his C1N 7v7 squad. According to reports and accounts online, a group of individuals appear to shove the still-physically imposing Newton around. It hasn’t been confirmed but it appears the potential assailants were from Top Shelf Performance, a group that had teams playing in the inaugural We Ball Sports 7v7 tournament.

The video shows Newton, decked out in an elaborate hat, standing tall above the group as the fight moved from inside a pop-up tent to another area. Newtown and his hat held their own against the group before a security guard and other individuals came through and pushed the throng back as tempers settled.

Details are scant and Newton nor anyone from the We Ball Sports side has offered a public statement regarding the incident.

On X, formerly Twitter, the video of the incident has gone viral with many remarking on the sheer size of Cam Newton and noting with good humor that his hat was just as unbothered as he was. We’ve got the best of the reactions from X below.

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty