Cardi B Hits Back At Common Sense Deficient Twitter Over Her Being A Good Mom To Kulture

Cardi B is like any other good parent in the world that if they’re engaged in activities not fit for the eyes and ears of their children, they shut it down. In a recent video with “WAP” playing in the background, the rapper’s precious baby girl appeared, prompting Cardi to stop the track and fans found a way to criticize her solid parenting.
What it appears to be is that fans assumed that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s racy hit has been blasting out loud around children who shouldn’t be listening to this manner of music. Cardi, like any mom, tried her best to make sure Baby Kulture wasn’t exposed to her mother’s music, which is clearly and understandably made for adults.
The weirdo faction on Twitter seized on the moment due to their own crappy parenting or the assumption that Cardi wants fans to play “WAP” or any of her tracks around the young. Twitter weirdo @Mo_fierce couldn’t seem to help themselves and jumped headfirst out the window with suggesting Cardi is pushing her music to people who probably shouldn’t have access to it.
“So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING,” @Mo_fierce wrote on Monday (Jan. 4).
So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING https://t.co/OZja54dICx
— Mo_fierce (@Mo_fierce) January 5, 2021
In a quote tweet response, Cardi laid into @Mo_fierce, who clearly doesn’t like the artist, as only she can.
“Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be,” Cardi responded.
Giving @Mo_fierce way more attention than she deserves, Cardi added, “There’s moms who are strippers.Pop p*ssy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense.”
There’s moms who are strippers.Pop pussy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense. https://t.co/JqZaUKbjNo
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
Common sense is scarce these days, but some one Twitter took out the time to blast @Mo_fierce and other such critics by stating the obvious. Nobody with good sense will play “WAP” around their kids just like their parents cut off 2 Live Crew records when Little Tee-Tee walked in the room. And their parents before them wouldn’t play Richard Pryor or Dolemite records around their babies.
Like we said, common sense.
—
Photo: Getty
1.
The person singing doesnt let her child listen to her own songs but you people swore you were carrying out 21st century parenting by allowing kids unrestricted access to TV and internet.— Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) January 5, 2021
To think Cardi B has better parenting skills than you people. Omo
2.
How is Cardi B responsible for other kids listening to her songs exactly🤔😂— 𝕊𝕝𝕚𝕞❤︎ (@WoahzSlim) January 5, 2021
3.
Mfs mad at Cardi B for being a good parent 😂😂😂 https://t.co/mAtjhpujmh— 🏁 Khal Laylo 🏁 (@SirClark_757) January 5, 2021
4.
Oooommmmmgggggggg 😩😂😂😩😩😩😩😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/zr8hQeToZe— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
5.
Exactly. Its for aults. Now if u letting explicit music play around your child thats on u. Not her. Yall need to grow up. https://t.co/2bW05fokht— Don (@JRbChilln) January 5, 2021
6.
First off ,we are responsible for what our kids are exposed too..can’t blame the next person, end of the day that’s how @iamcardib feeds her baby being a mother don’t come with a book that’s why half y’all bitches is lost you have to maintain your kids learning https://t.co/9vzJEVRU7t— kashay (@thatkrzybitchkk) January 5, 2021
7.
Mfers are weird💀 watch yo damn kids..it’s not Cardi’s responsibility or ANY OTHER ARTIST. People was really on sum bs when WAP came out. The double standards shows. Cause ain’t nobody say shit about ‘Throat Babies’ or ANY other ‘inappropriate’ songs made by male artist https://t.co/AQs21Ibz4k— DID I LIEEEEEEE!!!!!????? (@fingertapperss) January 5, 2021
8.
There’s a strange trend where I constantly see women of color being blamed for the actions of little girls as if they are their parents and I’m sick of it. At the end of the day Cardi is not ur child’s parent, she has no reason to “soften” her sexual music https://t.co/tFisjN4jiQ— Taysolo 🌺 (@soniquelo) January 5, 2021
9.
Ppl really expect so much from celebs.— FARID (@faridsanez) January 5, 2021
Lmao like you’re really mad at her because you are not supervising your kid enough to stop them from listening to her music....
Who gave the kid the phone/device in the first place? Ahhh okie......
Weirdos https://t.co/epcb9rrauG
10.
Well done Cardi. Shut all that shit down. They will try to talk crazy about you but they be bumping R.Kelly around their kid... https://t.co/q9fR2jhpfI— B (@BayyBeeBella) January 5, 2021
11.
Honestly, lazy parents expect the Internet to raise their kids, celebrities are not responsible for your kids you as a parent should provide boundaries and show them what’s right or what’s wrong but of course everyone wants to just have a baby but not actually take care of it...— juventina (@juventinaa1) January 5, 2021
12.
These people act like their mama wasn’t listening stuff like “let me lick you up and down till you say stop” I know mine did lol but not around us. I heard it when I was older but my mom knew there was a time and place. Stop expecting celebrities to parent your kids.— Dej. ☀️ (@seenbe4_23) January 5, 2021
13.
“IM NOT JOJOSIWA” !! pic.twitter.com/1lczlFLWzj— thee victor legra (@VictorLegra) January 5, 2021
14.
People need to raise their own kids and stop being lazy. They sit their kids in front of a tv and throw screens in their laps and hope for the best. You aren’t their nanny! pic.twitter.com/3VJu8Bjgtx— bri 🥂 (@DearBelcalis) January 5, 2021
15.
The people that think @iamcardib is responsible for your kids hearing explicit music, are the same people that think the government is responsible for making sure they don't get covid. Nah bruh u at least gotta read the signs lmao smh https://t.co/F1mulPsA26— Quinten Max (@Agent_220) January 5, 2021