Cookie Lyin’: Taraji P. Henson Capes For R. Kelly, Twitter Drags Her By The Faux Fur

Taraji P. Henson has been around long enough to know that R. Kelly’s history is mad questionable and that the recent Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly impacted that fact. The longtime actress weakly caped for Kelly by comparing his scandals to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and the dragging has been exquisite.

The actress took to Instagram to show off a story listing all the #MuteRKelly pages on the social media network, and then made a search for #MuteHarveyWeinstein in a bid to silence the heat on Kelly.

I love me some Taraji but GIIIIIIRRRRRLLLLLLAAAAAAAA. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/qBtYuwpio0 — sie (@NOPussBoys_) January 22, 2019

Swiftly, the docu-series producer dream hampton and many others learned Ms. Henson about how loud and wrong she was in the fact folks have most definitely canceled Weinstein on many levels and he’s actually on trial for the crimes he allegedly committed.

What we’re trying to figure out is if Taraji didn’t see how fellow Kelly Kaper Erykah Badu got snatched up by the headwrap for her comments.

It has been quite a long night for Henson after her social media goof, and we’ve collected the best responses online we could find.

—

Photo: Getty