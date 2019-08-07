Diamond Supply & Dave East Launch New Capsule Collection [Photos]

Diamond Supply, one of the top boutique fashion brands with over two decades of innovation, is unveiling a new collaboration. Dave East has joined with the Los Angeles-based company to roll out a new capsule collection that is already selling fast.

The nine-piece collaboration between Dave East and Diamond Supply features two tracksuits, two t-shirts, two hoodies, and a baseball cap. With just two colors, navy blue and white, the clean look is meant to pay homage to East’s Harlem roots and versatile enough for a day on the block kicking it with the fam, or stepping out to soak up the limelight.

To learn more, follow this link.

Check out Dave East and Diamond Supply new collaboration below.

—

Photo: Diamond Supply Co.