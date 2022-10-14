Prize Fight: DJ Akademiks Seen Barking On Girlfriend, Breaks Up Fade

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

is once again trending for all the wrong reasons. Footage hit social media that showed Livingston in a heated argument with a woman reported to be his girlfriend, and he can be heard yelling “I’m the prize.”

Details are slowly but surely coming in about what is happening in the clip, and it’s all struggle.

Apparently it went down after a Ak appeared on the Fresh & Fit podcast.

We got so many questions. Like, are these women really scrapping over Akademiks? Did he retrieve his hat that was hurled to the side? Why was he hanging on to the purse (or duffle bag) as if for dear life? Who are these women, with no hands, poorly attempting to fade his girl?

Twitter also has plenty of jokes, mostly about the audacity of Ak yelling “I’m the prize” and lacking this type of aggressive energy when dudes come for him in person.

But Ak did hit the Shaderoom comments to clarify. “I was breaking up a fight,” he wrote. “My girl was drunk and being aggressive wit other women cuz they were coming up to me in a party taking pics. One of the girls swung on her and that’s where this video starts I’m tryna get women to chill out. But they ain’t listening. They fighting over pics n sh*t.”

See for yourself in the comments.