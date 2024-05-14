DJ Akademiks Sued For Rape & Defamation By Ex-Girlfriend

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Media personality DJ Akademiks has been sued for rape, sexual assault and defamation by his alleged ex-girlfriend. Fauziya Abashec claims she was raped by two men and Akademiks, born Livingston Allen, in his home in 2022.

Rolling Stone initially reported about the lawsuit, and the detailed claims it contains are heinous. Abashec aka “Ziya” alleged that she dated the infamous internet personality after meeting him in 2001. But in 2002, after what she says was about a year of not seeing him, he allegedly invited her over to his home.

But while she expected just Akademiks, she was met by two as yet unnamed men. She claims the men drugged and raped her on Akademiks’ pool deck. She also claims that sometime during the night, Akademiks sexually assaulted her, too.

TRIGGER WARNING.

Reports Rolling Stone:

Abashe says the drugs “impacted her memory and caused her to lose consciousness,” according to the suit. She claims she was later woken up at around 4 a.m. (July 17, 2022) in a bedroom by Allen, who was “pulling her hair, prying open her legs, and brutally raping her,” she claims. Abashe accuses Allen of penetrating her anally and vaginally and says she was “begging” him to stop and “crying for most of this assault but losing her ability to move physically.”

The following day, according to the lawsuit, Abashe asked Allen for details about what happened the previous night. He allegedly showed her a trashcan that contained two condom wrappers, which suggested to Abashe that, after the alleged pool deck attack, the two John Does had “taken her into another room in the house and continued to rape her brutally.” Abashe also claimed that Allen showed her surveillance footage of the alleged pool deck attack.

“According to Ms. Abashe, as she watched the video, she looked like she was just lying there lifeless, which did not sit right with her,” the suit reads.

Abashe claims she has text messages that support her story.

The victim also reportedly contacted the police, who suggested she go to the hospital for a rape kit. Reportedly, traces of Akademiks’ sperm were found in the kit after testing. Then, Abashe allegedly managed to get Akademiks to allegedly admit to the assault via a story that reads straight out of an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Reports Rolling Stone:

After contacting her lawyer for advice, Abashe went to the police. The authorities first told her to visit a hospital for a rape kit, which she did; the kit purportedly led to the discovery of traces of Allen’s sperm, she claims. Abashe then spoke with the authorities in person and photographs were taken of bruises on Abashe’s arm, back, buttocks, and legs.

Abashe also sat for a “recorded wire call” with Allen, during which, she claimed, Allen “graphically recount[ed] and admit[ed] to having sexual intercourse” with her, “even going so far as to describe her vagina.”

This led the cops to obtain a warrant for the surveillance footage and other evidence. Abashe later claimed that Allen “disposed of several items (bed sheets, etc.) at the dumpster near his office. Presumably, Mr. Allen was attempting to destroy the evidence of Ms. Abashe’s rape.”

However, Abashe chose not to go to the police. Instead, she decided to pursue the lawsuit after partial details of the incident made it onto social media in late 2023. In a YouTube video called Story time with Ak! DJ Akademiks exposes his Ex Chey & speaks on her trying to ruin his Image!, Akademiks said, “She was getting trained by my two mens on my pool deck.” Ziya maintains she was defamed because Akademiks was aware that she had no recollection of what happened, yet he asserted that he didn’t know she was assaulted, allegedly.

That video, where Ak starts detailing the cops raiding his home (see below), is still up and is surely evidence (or a confession) now. So far, DJ Akademiks has not commented on the lawsuit—but Meek Mill did call him a “rapist type couch potato.”

Check out some of the reactions on Xitter to these allegations in the gallery.

This story is developing.