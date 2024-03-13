Don Lemon Says Elon Musk Cancelled X Show, Taking Talents To YouTube

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Don Lemon was slated to have a new talk show in partnership with the X platform but after an interview described as tense, those plans are no more. The veteran journalist shared a statement on X stating that the company owned by Elon Musk will not be going forward with the planned show.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Don Lemon, 58, shared his side of the interview he held with Musk last Friday that was presumably meant to be the first episode of the show. During the chat, Lemon says that the conversation took some turns and said that it was Musk himself who encouraged him to bring his show to the platform.

“We had a good conversation. Clearly he felt differently,” Lemon said in a portion of his statement. “His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me.”

Lemon added, “There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election.”

While Musk did comment on X in response to Lemon’s statement, the corporate account for the platform had a more pointed response.

“The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities,” the account shared. “However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show.”

Don Lemon says his new show will air on YouTube starting Monday, March 18, and will also air in full on X.

We’ve also got reactions from X to the happenings below.

Photo: Gilbert Flores / Getty