Donald Trump Jr. Pushing Joe Biden Cancer Conspiracy Theories
Donald Trump Jr. Wastes No Time Pushing Conspiracy Theories About Former President Joe Biden’s Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Donald Trump Jr. lacks decency. Following the awful news of President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis, Donald Trump Jr. didn’t waste anytime showing the world how much of a complete douche he is. At first, it appeared the alleged booger sugar abuser was following his father’s lead by “putting politics aside” and wishing Biden well. Trump Jr. reposted a meme of Biden with the caption “Politics aside, we wish him a speedy recovery,” hours after the news broke that Biden is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. At the time he wrote, “Agree 100%.” That good would only last roughly three hours when he dropped another post mocking President Biden’s wife, former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who holds a doctoral degree in education, pushing a conspiracy theory that is, as expected, taking off in MAGA land with Trump Jr. leading the charge. “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” This masterclass in stupidity is now pinned to the top of his personal X page. Uncle Joe has since given the American people an update on his diagnosis, writing on his personal social media accounts, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”It should come as no surprise that
Donald Trump Jr. Is Getting Slammed On XOn the other hand, social media has been tearing Donald Trump Jr. to shreds for his tasteless post. “There’s no bottom for Don Jr. Truly despicable,” the Republican For Trump account on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. “I lost both of my parents to Cancer. This is disgusting and an insult to every patient and family dealing with this insidious disease. Grow the fuck up,” another post read. The Trump family is full of rotten apples. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Yup
2. Damn shame
3. Facts
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash