Donald Trump Greeted By "Dump Trump" Trending Topic On X
Donald Trump Greeted By “Dump Trump” Trending Topic On X After Stumbling Toward Garbage Truck
Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will square off on Election Day next week and the race continues to be deadlocked according to national polling numbers. On X, Donald Trump was greeted by a “Dump Trump” trending topic on X after appearing to stumble towards a garbage truck for a media event in Wisconsin. Donald Trump, 78, was in Green Bay, Wisc. for a campaign event in what was a return jab toward President Joe Biden, who appeared to refer to Trump supporters as “garbage” after a comedian made a crude joke about Puerto Rico and referred to the island as such. In a clip posted by Matt McDermott on X, formerly Twitter, Trump is seen walking towards a white garbage truck adorned with flags and his name on the side. As he approaches the door, Trump appears to mistime grabbing the handle and looks to be gingerly walking up into the passenger side. While seated in the garbage truck, Trump took questions from the media but continued to dodge questions regarding comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and claimed that he didn’t know him while passing the scheduling of Hinchcliffe onto his staff. Conservative commentators have commended Trump for the media event, using it as fuel to egg on voters who may have been on the fence. Although President Biden clarified his comments, some observers felt that the mention of the MSG rally by Biden was a gaffe that Vice President Harris could ill afford. Harris and other Democrats have distanced themselves from Biden’s comments, but it hasn’t stopped the flurry of reactions that ensued. Under the “Dump Trump” trending topic, users on X are noting that Donald Trump looks physically unable to handle the rigors of the campaign trail. Other replies also highlight former Trump allies aiming at him. On X, we’ve gathered some replies and they’re listed out below.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js — Photo: Getty
Trump seems to be really struggling physically. pic.twitter.com/yRk7ZB2kDx— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 30, 2024
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash