Drake Confirms A New Album Is Coming During Adin Ross' Stream
Drake Confirms New Album Full of “Slaps” Is On The Way During Recent Adin Ross Kick Stream
Drake has another album on the way, and according to the Canadian musician, it’s got some bops on it, but fans are asking him to take a break. Hopping on Adin Ross’ Kick stream Sunday night, Drake announced to the MAGA-loving streamer’s Kick audience that he has another solo album on the way. Surprised at the revelation, Ross further expounded by asking Drizzy if it was a solo album, and Kendrick Lamar’s favorite punching bag responded yes. Drake added that the forthcoming project has “slaps” while thanking fans for support for his latest music, which is more than likely his latest song, “Nokia,” which is currently racing up the charts. The visual for the record, which some believe was Drake’s way of trolling Kendrick Lamar, was the greatest gainer on Urban and Rhythmic radio this past week. While Drake is excited to flood streaming services and airwaves with more music, folks on X want Drizzy to take some time and chill because they are tired of hearing from the artist. “Keep it bro no one will be listening,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user wrote, “Another 19 track snooze fest to keep inflating streaming numbers.” “I hope it’s better this last weak album he did with PND. That was trash,” another post read. Well damn. Also, during the stream, Ross asked Drake if he would ever get in the boxing ring with the rapper responding “No” but asking the streamer, “Who do you want me to— I don’t even have to ask.” We all know Ross was asking about Kendrick Lamar without having to guess. Drake did say he would rather fight someone behind closed doors at a gym or something close to that. Welp. You can see more reactions to Drake being on Adin Ross’ stream below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash