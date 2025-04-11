Adin Ross Clowned On X For Defending Trump's Tariffs
Adin Ross Clowned On X For Defending Donald Trump’s Tariffs After Losing “Eight Figures”
cost him “eight figures,” streamer and all-around goofball Adin Ross is still a believer in Orange Mussolini. During a recent Kick stream, Ross told the losers still watching him to believe in Trump, despite Felon 47 wrecking the global economy by showering the world with tariffs before eventually caving and calling for a 90-day pause on some of them while still keeping a 145% tariff on China. “The tariff shit is a really good thing. All these other countries got tariffs on us. Be patient. Let [Trump] fix the country. The country’s sick. Let him take his medicine, and the country’s gonna get fixed.”Donald Trump supporters clearly are broken; Adin Ross is a good example of that. Just days after complaining that Trump and his stupid tariffs
Adin Ross Doesn’t Seem To Understand What Is Going OnOf course, Ross sounds as idiotic as his MAGA lord and savoir because it’s not as simple as he makes it seem. Also, Trump hit our major trading partners with tariffs using a bullsh*t tariff equation that economists discovered contained an error. “You guys see the stock market? Boom, green just like that,” he continued. “You understand why he’s a good president? Cause no presidents ever dropped nuts like that. Like, bro, that’s why we’re respected, bro. Motherfuckers can’t bitch us around and punk us. I’m being real. Stop. We all voted for him. Believe in our president, bro.” “You don’t gotta like me, you don’t even gotta like Trump, but he’s your president. So respect him, bro. He’s in office, alright?” he added. Ummm, no, we don’t have to respect him, Adin. Ross refers to the quick rebound the stock market experienced with the pause announcement. Still, things quickly went left, with it dipping back into the red. The dollar’s value recently fell as the markets reacted to China upping its tariffs to 125 percent on US exports, and bond yields rose. According to Axios, the only reason Trump called for a 90-day pause on his tariffs was pressure from CEOs, Republican allies, and the shaky financial and bonds markets. Trump’s call for a pause also raised alarm bells, with some Democrats accusing the current president of manipulating the market. Welp. Ross is currently getting clowned on social media for being the MAGA simp that he is. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
