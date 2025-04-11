Subscribe
Close
Politics

Adin Ross Clowned On X For Defending Trump's Tariffs

Adin Ross Clowned On X For Defending Donald Trump’s Tariffs After Losing “Eight Figures”

Published on April 11, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Adin Ross Clowned On X For Defending Trump's Tariffs

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty / Adin Ross

Donald Trump supporters clearly are broken; Adin Ross is a good example of that. Just days after complaining that Trump and his stupid tariffs cost him “eight figures,” streamer and all-around goofball Adin Ross is still a believer in Orange Mussolini.
During a recent Kick stream, Ross told the losers still watching him to believe in Trump, despite Felon 47 wrecking the global economy by showering the world with tariffs before eventually caving and calling for a 90-day pause on some of them while still keeping a 145% tariff on China.

Related Stories

“The tariff shit is a really good thing. All these other countries got tariffs on us. Be patient. Let [Trump] fix the country. The country’s sick. Let him take his medicine, and the country’s gonna get fixed.”

Adin Ross Doesn’t Seem To Understand What Is Going On

Of course, Ross sounds as idiotic as his MAGA lord and savoir because it’s not as simple as he makes it seem. Also, Trump hit our major trading partners with tariffs using a bullsh*t tariff equation that economists discovered contained an error. “You guys see the stock market? Boom, green just like that,” he continued. “You understand why he’s a good president? Cause no presidents ever dropped nuts like that. Like, bro, that’s why we’re respected, bro. Motherfuckers can’t bitch us around and punk us. I’m being real. Stop. We all voted for him. Believe in our president, bro.” “You don’t gotta like me, you don’t even gotta like Trump, but he’s your president. So respect him, bro. He’s in office, alright?” he added. Ummm, no, we don’t have to respect him, Adin.
Ross refers to the quick rebound the stock market experienced with the pause announcement. Still, things quickly went left, with it dipping back into the red. The dollar’s value recently fell as the markets reacted to China upping its tariffs to 125 percent on US exports, and bond yields rose. According to Axios, the only reason Trump called for a 90-day pause on his tariffs was pressure from CEOs, Republican allies, and the shaky financial and bonds markets.
Trump’s call for a pause also raised alarm bells, with some Democrats accusing the current president of manipulating the market. Welp. Ross is currently getting clowned on social media for being the MAGA simp that he is. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Donald Trump

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close